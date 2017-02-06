Portion of U.S. 1 closed in Melbourne until Tuesday Traffic is being detoured at U.S. 1 and Hiawatha Street for ongoing resurfacing project Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2kEQLHL A portion of U.S. 1 in Melbourne will be shut down through Tuesday as part on an ongoing resurfacing project Motorists will need to use an alternate route for northbound U.S. 1 near Hiawatha Street - one of the heaviest travelled sections of the highway in Melbourne - as road crews resurface and revamp the roadway. The road will be closed to through traffic from Monday through 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

