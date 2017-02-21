Politics Thread, Part VI - The Edge of Reason
One month of Trump-- and only 47 more to go... not sure if I can take too much more of this Winning. So Dear Leader spent yet another weekend on holiday, invented another faux-terrorist attack... what else? Oh yes, held a campaign rally in Melbourne, Florida, this despite the fact that there is no pending election on the horizon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Addicted To Quack.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|10 hr
|VeteransFor911Truth
|22
|Pence Kissing Jew Arse at Dachau Already
|10 hr
|Yo Maimonides
|1
|DC Daily: Trump in FL, Pence tempers EU worries
|10 hr
|Piel
|5
|Jews Blame Kids for Child Molestation
|10 hr
|Piel
|3
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|10 hr
|Elliot Abrams
|85
|Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse
|10 hr
|Milo Homodopolis
|15
|Trump goes to his comfort zone: campaigner-in-c...
|15 hr
|Piel
|7
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC