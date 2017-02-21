Politics Thread, Part VI - The Edge o...

Politics Thread, Part VI - The Edge of Reason

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Addicted To Quack

One month of Trump-- and only 47 more to go... not sure if I can take too much more of this Winning. So Dear Leader spent yet another weekend on holiday, invented another faux-terrorist attack... what else? Oh yes, held a campaign rally in Melbourne, Florida, this despite the fact that there is no pending election on the horizon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Addicted To Quack.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WMMB is the Fake Media 10 hr VeteransFor911Truth 22
Pence Kissing Jew Arse at Dachau Already 10 hr Yo Maimonides 1
News DC Daily: Trump in FL, Pence tempers EU worries 10 hr Piel 5
Jews Blame Kids for Child Molestation 10 hr Piel 3
Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16) 10 hr Elliot Abrams 85
Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse 10 hr Milo Homodopolis 15
News Trump goes to his comfort zone: campaigner-in-c... 15 hr Piel 7
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,031 • Total comments across all topics: 279,046,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC