Police: Mask-wearing teens hit flea market, get caught

Three teens face burglary charges after a security guard spotted them in a flea market after hours A still image from Renningers Flea Market security camera footage shows the three teens who broke in while wearing masks. Three teens were booked on charges overnight after police said they broke into a flea market wearing masks and stole over 300 knives.

