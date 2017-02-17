PHOTOS: TGP Live On Scene Reports From President Trump Melbourne, FL Rally
The Gateway Pundit's Florida Man, Kristinn Taylor, is on scene at the Melbourne, Florida rally being held by President Donald Trump Saturday afternoon. The lines are tremendous with an estimated 25,000 supporters expected to attend the rally which has a schedule start time of 5 p.m. EST.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump goes to his comfort zone: campaigner-in-c...
|2 hr
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|3
|Trump rally
|3 hr
|what idiots
|1
|trump news 39 percent
|3 hr
|lux1939
|2
|DC Daily: Trump in FL, Pence tempers EU worries
|4 hr
|lux1939
|2
|looks like lot
|6 hr
|smaller bunch people
|1
|Trump invites his greasy supporters to Mar a Lago?
|8 hr
|Trump LIES
|1
|Bill Micks Jews Helping Us with Weed
|14 hr
|Aponi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC