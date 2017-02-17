PHOTOS: TGP Live On Scene Reports Fro...

PHOTOS: TGP Live On Scene Reports From President Trump Melbourne, FL Rally

The Gateway Pundit's Florida Man, Kristinn Taylor, is on scene at the Melbourne, Florida rally being held by President Donald Trump Saturday afternoon. The lines are tremendous with an estimated 25,000 supporters expected to attend the rally which has a schedule start time of 5 p.m. EST.

Melbourne, FL

