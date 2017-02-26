Photos: Hundreds champion Obamacare in Viera, Melbourne
About 50 people gathered at the corrner of U.S. 1 and New Haven Avenue in Melbourne to demonstrate in favor of the Affordable Care Act,. Photos: Hundreds champion Obamacare in Viera, Melbourne About 50 people gathered at the corrner of U.S. 1 and New Haven Avenue in Melbourne to demonstrate in favor of the Affordable Care Act,.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media List of 9/11 Complacent Traitors
|Feb 24
|Bill Mick Absent
|1
|A Book Solving 911 chapter 4
|Feb 24
|Bill Mick Absent
|2
|Call in and ask Bill Mick About This
|Feb 24
|Judge Hellerstein
|7
|Fox News Fake News or Woos News?
|Feb 24
|VeteransFor911Truth
|4
|Floridas Oxycontin Epidemic Through the Roof
|Feb 23
|Scheriff IzzieAbsent
|1
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|Feb 23
|Scheriff Izzie
|25
|A Book Solving 911 Chapter 3
|Feb 23
|Larry Silverstein
|2
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC