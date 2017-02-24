Pedestrian struck by train in Melbourne; roads closed
Pedestrian struck by train in Melbourne; roads closed Police are investigating reports of a Friday morning train strike involving a pedestrian in Melbourne. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2lCHkH6 Several Melbourne police cruisers on the scene are blocking traffic along U.S. 1 at both Strawbridge and New Haven avenues.
