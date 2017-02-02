Palm Bay man suspected of setting wife, son on fire now in jail Husband suspected of setting wife, son on fire is now in jail, police report Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2k5o4D5 A 61-year-old woman and her son died after an overnight fire that police say was deliberately set by the woman's estranged husband, who was later apprehended at a rest stop near Malabar Road. Posted 1-13-2017 Video by J.D. Gallop and Malcolm Denemark A double homicide suspect who police said used gasoline to set fire to his wife and son following an argument at a bowling alley has recovered well enough from his own burns to be turned over to the Brevard County Jail Complex.

