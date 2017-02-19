NBC News Joins The 'Fake News' Parade

Read more: Townhall

In the avalanche of "Fake News" stories over the past seven days - led by the mass media hysteria in the wake of President Trump using most reporters as punching bags during his solo news conference at the White House - none can top the ridiculous new gold standard of fake news posted Saturday by NBC News. "Trump Always Calls Out Chicago, but City Closest to Mar-a-Lago Had Comparable Crime Rate in 2015"was the oversized headline on a "news" story written by someone named Corky Siemaszko.

