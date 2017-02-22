Melbourne rainfall record set for this date; flood advisory issued Lingering storms could bring two to three inches of rain to some parts of the Space Coast Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2luQ3Lz Commuters traveling along the Space Coast can expect some wet conditions along the roadways throughout Wednesday as a storm system sloshes its way across the state toward the Atlantic. Already, there was minor flash flooding in Melbourne along with reports of several accidents attributed to the rain slick roads.

