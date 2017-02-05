Melbourne police search neighborhood for suspected robber Bearded robber in shades targeted retail store Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2kaCIq3 Melbourne police continue to search for a bearded man in a black pullover hoody suspected of robbing an undisclosed amount of cash from a retail store Sunday morning. The robbery took place about 10:30 a.m. Sunday after the man strolled into the Dollar Store at 4970 N. Wickham Road.

