Melbourne police search neighborhood for suspected robber

Melbourne police search neighborhood for suspected robber Bearded robber in shades targeted retail store Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2kaCIq3 Melbourne police continue to search for a bearded man in a black pullover hoody suspected of robbing an undisclosed amount of cash from a retail store Sunday morning. The robbery took place about 10:30 a.m. Sunday after the man strolled into the Dollar Store at 4970 N. Wickham Road.

