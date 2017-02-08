Melbourne man booked in 'messy' roommate death Melbourne man faces second-degree murder charge in roommate slaying Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2kNP238 A 62-year-old man who police said repeatedly stabbed his roommate with a butcher knife over his messy bathroom habits and waste of food, now faces a murder charge after the roommate succumbed to his injuries. Anthony Henry Cannone was initially charged with attempted murder but that charge was refiled as second-degree murder this month after the 62-year-old victim, Charles Burke, died of complications stemming from the Jan. 25 attack.

