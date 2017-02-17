Melbourne leaders to add Sarno Road t...

Melbourne leaders to add Sarno Road turn lane at US 1

18 hrs ago Read more: Florida Today

A $520,994 project will add a new dedicated right-turn lane for eastbound Sarno Road traffic turning south onto U.S. 1. Melbourne leaders to add Sarno Road turn lane at US 1 A $520,994 project will add a new dedicated right-turn lane for eastbound Sarno Road traffic turning south onto U.S. 1. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2leDrYt A $520,994 project will add a new dedicated right-turn lane for eastbound Sarno Road traffic and a new stormwater pond. Melbourne officials will soon build a new turn lane on Sarno Road at U.S. 1, offering rush-hour motorists a degree of relief along the city's most-congested stretch of roadway.

