A $520,994 project will add a new dedicated right-turn lane for eastbound Sarno Road traffic turning south onto U.S. 1. Melbourne leaders to add Sarno Road turn lane at US 1 A $520,994 project will add a new dedicated right-turn lane for eastbound Sarno Road traffic turning south onto U.S. 1. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2leDrYt A $520,994 project will add a new dedicated right-turn lane for eastbound Sarno Road traffic and a new stormwater pond. Melbourne officials will soon build a new turn lane on Sarno Road at U.S. 1, offering rush-hour motorists a degree of relief along the city's most-congested stretch of roadway.

