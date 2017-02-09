Mel-Hi graduate, 41, appointed circui...

Mel-Hi graduate, 41, appointed circuit judge in Broward

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Florida Today

Keathan Frink is a family court judge with the 17th Judicial Circuit in Broward, Florida's second-most populous county. Mel-Hi graduate, 41, appointed circuit judge in Broward Keathan Frink is a family court judge with the 17th Judicial Circuit in Broward, Florida's second-most populous county.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WMMB is the Fake Media 2 hr Neocon NewsNetwork 16
Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse 2 hr Milo Homodopolis 14
55+ communities Feb 7 Mikada47 1
Brevard Public Schools are a Joke Feb 7 Desmond Schwartzs... 3
Looking for blues Feb 5 Candice 1
Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16) Feb 5 Aponi Nokmim 83
LSD A Product of the Jews Feb 5 Sgt SchultzMick 10
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,143 • Total comments across all topics: 278,729,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC