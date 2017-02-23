Media not Trump's, or American people...

Media not Trump's, or American people's enemy

1 hr ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

If Trump really wishes to get across the points he is trying to make, he must plan out what he is going to say. Trump attacked the media again Saturday during a rally in Melbourne, Fla., saying that the media is dishonest and "has published one false story after another, with no sources, even though they pretend they have them".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

