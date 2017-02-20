Liberals Attack Melania For Reciting ...

Liberals Attack Melania For Reciting Lord's Prayer at Rally

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Townhall

Introducing her husband at Saturday's rally in Melbourne, Florida, Melania Trump began by reading the Lord's Prayer, but while the crowd loved it, leftists on social media were not so kind. Liberals attacked the first lady for everything from her accent and faith to the fact that she read the prayer instead of having it memorized.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WMMB is the Fake Media 57 min VeteransFor911Truth 22
Pence Kissing Jew Arse at Dachau Already 1 hr Yo Maimonides 1
News DC Daily: Trump in FL, Pence tempers EU worries 1 hr Piel 5
Jews Blame Kids for Child Molestation 1 hr Piel 3
Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16) 1 hr Elliot Abrams 85
Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse 1 hr Milo Homodopolis 15
News Trump goes to his comfort zone: campaigner-in-c... 6 hr Piel 7
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,037,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC