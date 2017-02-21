'Leave Him': Twitter reacts to video ...

'Leave Him': Twitter reacts to video that seems to show...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

On Saturday, First Lady Melania Trump gave the invocation before Pres. Donald Trump's campaign-style rally in Melbourne, Florida by reciting the Lord's Prayer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Floridas Oxycontin Epidemic Through the Roof 3 min Scheriff IzzieAbsent 1
WMMB is the Fake Media 34 min Scheriff Izzie 25
Fox News Fake News or Woos News? 39 min VeteransFor911Truth 3
A Book Solving 911 Chapter 3 52 min Larry Silverstein 2
Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16) 1 hr Max Mermelstein 86
The Real Holocaust 1 hr Schlomo Fleischman 1
Jews Terrifying 6th Graders With Holohoax Nonsense 1 hr BS Krap 1
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. NASA
  5. Pope Francis
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,416 • Total comments across all topics: 279,084,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC