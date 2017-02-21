Know the difference between news and ...

Know the difference between news and propaganda

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

President Donald Trump arrives at a rally at Orlando Melbourne International Airport, in Melbourne, Fla., on Saturday. He continued portraying journalists as the enemy of the people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WMMB is the Fake Media Tue VeteransFor911Truth 22
Pence Kissing Jew Arse at Dachau Already Tue Yo Maimonides 1
News DC Daily: Trump in FL, Pence tempers EU worries Tue Piel 5
Jews Blame Kids for Child Molestation Tue Piel 3
Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16) Tue Elliot Abrams 85
Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse Tue Milo Homodopolis 15
News Trump goes to his comfort zone: campaigner-in-c... Tue Piel 7
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,372 • Total comments across all topics: 279,067,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC