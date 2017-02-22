King's niece stops in Melbourne, calls out 'fake' news about Trump The niece of the slain civil rights activists was in town as guest of Melbourne-based healthcare ministry Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2m8jciC Alveda King, the niece of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., stopped in Melbourne on Wednesday to talk about the need for spiritual healing amid national division while offering insight into her visit with President Trump to the National Museum of African American History and Culture earlier this week. "It was a very encouraging experience, I was just glad to be invited," said King of her time with President Trump and a delegation of close aides on Tuesday.

