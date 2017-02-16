Heat, wet weather on tap as Trump arrives in Melbourne Weather officials say there's a 40 percent chance of rain for Brevard on Saturday evening Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2llSaDF Then GOP candidate Donald Trump, now the nation's 45th president, visited Orlando Melbourne International Airport at a campaign rally last September. National Weather Service officials say a fast moving system of rain showers and thunderstorms will roll through the area Saturday afternoon and into the early evening hours - about the time that President Donald J. Trump is set to arrive at Orlando Melbourne International Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.