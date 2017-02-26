Hard work pays off for Junior Achievement teams Event attracted five groups of students from four Brevard schools Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2mqJauK Members of the five teams that made the finals are called up to the front of the room. Junior Achievement of the Space Coast and WeVenture held the preliminaries for the Business Blastoff Challenge at the Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.