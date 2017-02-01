Fund could make travel to airport easier

Fund could make travel to airport easier

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Florida Today

Gov. Rick Scott's proposes $56.9 million for direct access between I-95 and the Orlando Melbourne International Airport Fund could make travel to airport easier Gov. Rick Scott's proposes $56.9 million for direct access between I-95 and the Orlando Melbourne International Airport Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2jXH7yW Gov. Rick Scott is proposing nearly $57 million to improve access from Interstate 95 along Ellis Road to Orlando Melbourne International Airport. MELBOURNE - Gov. Rick Scott's latest budget proposal includes nearly $57 million for direct access between Interstate 95 and the Orlando Melbourne International Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Lamplighter Village (Apr '10) 11 hr Lawyers gone wild 228
The Extortion Racket in Your Grocery Store 11 hr yidfellas v USA 11
Hurricane Holocaust Oy Vey 11 hr boko irgun 11
We Have An Opioid Problem Bill Mick Absent Wed Melungeon Mick 1
Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse Jan 31 Mickey Haridopowicz 12
Book Solving 9/11 Chapter 2 Jan 31 Call WMMB 1
News Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's lef... Jan 28 Trapper dean 1
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,275 • Total comments across all topics: 278,504,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC