Fund could make travel to airport easier

Gov. Rick Scott's proposes $56.9 million for direct access between I-95 and the Orlando Melbourne International Airport

MELBOURNE - Gov. Rick Scott's latest budget proposal includes nearly $57 million for direct access between Interstate 95 and the Orlando Melbourne International Airport.

