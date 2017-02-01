Fund could make travel to airport easier
MELBOURNE - Gov. Rick Scott's latest budget proposal includes nearly $57 million for direct access between Interstate 95 and the Orlando Melbourne International Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
