Florida welcomed nearly 113 million tourists in 2016
Despite a hurricane, Zika and one of the worst shootings in U.S. history, Florida's tourism industry proved resilient with 112.8 million tourists visiting the Sunshine State in 2016. "I have seen firsthand how tourism impacts our state," said Gov. Rick Scott in a press release.
