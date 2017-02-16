Florida welcomed nearly 113 million t...

Florida welcomed nearly 113 million tourists in 2016

Despite a hurricane, Zika and one of the worst shootings in U.S. history, Florida's tourism industry proved resilient with 112.8 million tourists visiting the Sunshine State in 2016. "I have seen firsthand how tourism impacts our state," said Gov. Rick Scott in a press release.

