Florida heron ruins alligators' tough...

Florida heron ruins alligators' tough reputation in disturbing video

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Chron

Canadian photographer Dr. Scott Martin captured video of a great blue heron eating a baby alligator. Martin was taking photos in the Viera Wetlands near Melbourne, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump goes to his comfort zone: campaigner-in-c... 49 min Shirvell s Shrivel 3
Trump rally 2 hr what idiots 1
trump news 39 percent 2 hr lux1939 2
News DC Daily: Trump in FL, Pence tempers EU worries 2 hr lux1939 2
looks like lot 5 hr smaller bunch people 1
Trump invites his greasy supporters to Mar a Lago? 6 hr Trump LIES 1
Bill Micks Jews Helping Us with Weed 12 hr Aponi 2
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,494 • Total comments across all topics: 278,976,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC