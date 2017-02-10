Fla. father gets 2 years of probation in hot-car death Steven Lillie pleaded guilty to leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle in child's 2014 death. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kWG5V2 Steven D. Lillie, 33, was sentenced to two years of probation Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, after he left his daughter in a hot car in June 2014 in Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.