Trettis said he admonished Edmond about the tie but that other issues played a role in the dismissal - including an episode in which Edmond recorded his colleagues talking about politics and another instance in which he left behind a loaded gun on th Fired public defender says his Black Lives Matter tie raised eyebrows Trettis said he admonished Edmond about the tie but that other issues played a role in the dismissal - including an episode in which Edmond recorded his colleagues talking about politics and another instance in which he left behind a loaded gun on th Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k4nSkY MELBOURNE, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.