Fact-Checking the Media's New Passion for Fact Checking

For example, Trump recently tweeted that "The FAKE NEWS media is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!" The press was quick to point out that Trump had gone too far in his statement, even suggesting that he was inciting violence. "And every time that Donald Trump uses this kind of language," said Game Change co-author John Heilemann on MSNBC's Morning Joe , "I always worry that it's an incitement to elements of our country that might go ahead and do something when the President of the United States calls the press the enemy of the people, that they might take that seriously."

