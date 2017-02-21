Experts on authoritarianism say Trump...

Experts on authoritarianism say Trump's presidency 'has gotten scarier'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: ThinkProgress

President Donald Trump during a campaign rally Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Melbourne, Fla. CREDIT: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara Donald Trump's presidency began with a flurry of executive orders, many of which left experts on authoritarianism deeply concerned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Media List of 9/11 Complacent Traitors Fri Bill Mick Absent 1
A Book Solving 911 chapter 4 Fri Bill Mick Absent 2
Call in and ask Bill Mick About This Fri Judge Hellerstein 7
Fox News Fake News or Woos News? Fri VeteransFor911Truth 4
Floridas Oxycontin Epidemic Through the Roof Feb 23 Scheriff IzzieAbsent 1
WMMB is the Fake Media Feb 23 Scheriff Izzie 25
A Book Solving 911 Chapter 3 Feb 23 Larry Silverstein 2
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Brevard County was issued at February 26 at 4:07AM EST

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,623 • Total comments across all topics: 279,152,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC