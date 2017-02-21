Experts on authoritarianism say Trump's presidency 'has gotten scarier'
President Donald Trump during a campaign rally Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Melbourne, Fla. CREDIT: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara Donald Trump's presidency began with a flurry of executive orders, many of which left experts on authoritarianism deeply concerned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media List of 9/11 Complacent Traitors
|Fri
|Bill Mick Absent
|1
|A Book Solving 911 chapter 4
|Fri
|Bill Mick Absent
|2
|Call in and ask Bill Mick About This
|Fri
|Judge Hellerstein
|7
|Fox News Fake News or Woos News?
|Fri
|VeteransFor911Truth
|4
|Floridas Oxycontin Epidemic Through the Roof
|Feb 23
|Scheriff IzzieAbsent
|1
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|Feb 23
|Scheriff Izzie
|25
|A Book Solving 911 Chapter 3
|Feb 23
|Larry Silverstein
|2
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC