Eastbound lane of Pineda Causeway shut down at I-95 shutdown after truck 'tipover' accident One person transported to hospital following semi-tractor trailer crash on Pineda Causeway overpass at I-95 TRAFFIC ALERT: One eastbound lane of Pineda Causeway has been shut down near Interstate 95 in Melbourne after a truck with a crane apparently 'tipped' over, report Florida Highway Patrol troopers. One person was transported to a nearby hospital as a result of the accident.

