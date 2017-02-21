Eastbound lane of Pineda Causeway shu...

Eastbound lane of Pineda Causeway shut down at I-95 shutdown after truck 'tipover' accident

11 hrs ago Read more: Florida Today

Eastbound lane of Pineda Causeway shut down at I-95 shutdown after truck 'tipover' accident One person transported to hospital following semi-tractor trailer crash on Pineda Causeway overpass at I-95 Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2m4pNdI TRAFFIC ALERT: One eastbound lane of Pineda Causeway has been shut down near Interstate 95 in Melbourne after a truck with a crane apparently 'tipped' over, report Florida Highway Patrol troopers. One person was transported to a nearby hospital as a result of the accident.

