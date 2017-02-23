Donald Trump will likely betray his white working-class voters

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump are seen during a campaign rally at the AeroMod International hangar at Orlando Melbourne International Airport on Feb. 18, 2017, in Melbourne, Fla. President Donald Trump and Melania Trump are seen during a campaign rally at the AeroMod International hangar at Orlando Melbourne International Airport on Feb. 18, 2017, in Melbourne, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.