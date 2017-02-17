DC Daily: Trump in FL, Pence tempers EU worries
There are 2 comments on the 10News story from 7 hrs ago, titled DC Daily: Trump in FL, Pence tempers EU worries. In it, 10News reports that:
High Surf Warning issued February 17 at 11:54AM PST expiring February 19 at 10:00PM PST in effect for: San Diego Flash Flood Watch issued February 17 at 9:14PM PST expiring February 18 at 4:00PM PST in effect for: Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego Today, President Donald trump plans to hold a rally in Florida, amid a week of criticism for blasting the media and two failed picks for national security advisor. Vice President Mike Pence spoke Saturday to European leaders as well, in efforts to calm international leaders' worries over the administration's stance on NATO and recent actions by Russia.
#1 4 hrs ago
Well I hope trump supporters who are senior citizens, realize that we were lied to. Trump lied to us ,he said he would protect Social Security and Medicare, but he sold us out to Paul Ryan and Mike Pence. If he were going to protect, our Medicare why would he pick, the three biggest Medicare killers, he could find to appoint. My great niece warned me, than she looked up all their legislative records. Tom Price , Mick Mulvaney and Seema Verma a long with Ryan and Pence have a history of trying to destroy Medicare and Social Security. They believe they are government handouts that we don't deserve. Now they will have that chance. They will leave us with little chance of having healthcare, due to our age and health. Thousands of senior citizens, will die prematurely without healthcare. The democrats are the only ones who are fighting for us. I figure it must be serious, because AARP has been spending big money on ad's about it. With the voucher system, they are estimating private insurance will charge us $1250.00 a month for 80/20 coverage and god knows what the deductibles will be. That's more then a lot of senior incomes ,so they won't be able to cover the cost. This estimate was, before congress introduced legislation, to allow the insurance companies, to charge 5x the amount, of their younger customers. Right now, it's 3x the charge. One illness and you can kiss your home good bye. when 20% of all the bills show up.
I don't even want to think about Social Security. They say it won't include those of us who are on it now, but you now once they get their foot in the door, you know what's going to happen to us. We will be out on the streets
Why do we end up paying for everything. Heck they have already used 17% of the Social Security trust funds to cover the debt. And they've dipped into the Medicare fund, the civil servants pension and the military pension funds as well.So what the 1% can have a big tax break, so it will trickle down. I'm still waiting for Reagan's trickle down.
So I was lied to and so were you. This is the republicans version of the death panels. Nice way to thank us after we helped to build this country and it was the fruit of our hard work and skills made the ultra wealthy rich now I guess we should go crawl in a hole and die.
#2 2 hrs ago
You are SO Full of Shit!!!
