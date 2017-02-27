Cocoa man claims $550,000 Lucky Money jackpot
The Florida Lottery announces that Haldane Allen, 45, of Cocoa, claimed the $550,000 LUCKY MONEYa jackpot from the February 14, 2017, drawing at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. "I always play the same numbers, and for some reason this time I decided to switch it up," said Allen.
