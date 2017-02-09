Car burglar caught in downtown Melbourne

Car burglar caught in downtown Melbourne

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Florida Today

Car burglar caught in downtown Melbourne Police caught a car burglar in the downtown Melbourne area Wednesday afternoon. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2k97Fdu Melbourne police charged Adam Garver, 43, with burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WMMB is the Fake Media Wed VeteransFor911Truth 13
55+ communities Tue Mikada47 1
Brevard Public Schools are a Joke Tue Desmond Schwartzs... 3
Looking for blues Feb 5 Candice 1
Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse Feb 5 Milo Homodopolis 13
Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16) Feb 5 Aponi Nokmim 83
LSD A Product of the Jews Feb 5 Sgt SchultzMick 10
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,272 • Total comments across all topics: 278,709,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC