Apartment fire was arson, Melbourne police say A tenant was charged with starting the blaze Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2jVk05N Jennifer Mae Wayne, 26, of the 2900 block of Park Village Way, was charged with first-degree arson of a structure with people present and resisting an officer without violence. She was being held at the Brevard County Detention Center in lieu of $15,500 bail.

