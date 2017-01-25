Work begins on new Melbourne airport ...

Work begins on new Melbourne airport tower

Work begins on new Melbourne airport tower Melbourne officials break ground on $5 million air traffic control tower Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2jq1XH7 Officials Wednesday broke ground on a 115-tall air traffic control tower at the Orlando Melbourne International Airport. The estimated price tag of the new tower is $5.5 million.

