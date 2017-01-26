Winter to make 'slight' return, say M...

Winter to make 'slight' return, say Melbourne weather officials

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Florida Today

Winter to make 'slight' return, say Melbourne weather officials Temps will begin to drop once cool front pushes through overnight Friday Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2k8k7OK Winter will make a slight return to the Space Coast this weekend as a cold front rolls into the state, bringing cooler temperatures and drier air. The cold front is set to move into Central Florida overnight Friday, bringing chilly winds and rough seas along Brevard's 72-mile long shore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bill Micks Jewish Doctor Arrested 8 hr Call WMMB 6
New 9/11 White House Petition Wed Hellerstein 5
One in Five Jews are Gay Wed Richard Simmons 10
A Book Solving 9/11 Chapter 1 Wed Hellerstein 5
WMMB is the Fake Media Tue VeteransFor911Truth 12
Bill Micks Bagel Hole is Open Tue Bagel Box 1
Herman Rosenblats Very Touching Holohoax Story Jan 23 Schlomo DeMedina 2
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,518 • Total comments across all topics: 278,275,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC