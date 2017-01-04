Things to look foward to this year Brevard economy looks to be on upswing in 2017 Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2j51erG If you couldn't afford to buy a house, secure a decent job or went without a raise, that sentiment makes sense. But by other accounts, 2016 was a pretty stable year, with solid growth in key areas like housing and employment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.