Things to look foward to this year
Things to look foward to this year Brevard economy looks to be on upswing in 2017 Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2j51erG If you couldn't afford to buy a house, secure a decent job or went without a raise, that sentiment makes sense. But by other accounts, 2016 was a pretty stable year, with solid growth in key areas like housing and employment.
Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08)
|2 hr
|Troysnanny
|94
|LSD A Product of the Jews
|18 hr
|WMMB Clown
|8
|Mein Kampf Best Seller Again
|18 hr
|Notsee Media
|1
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|Tue
|MixedMongrel Nuggets
|2
|A Mike Haridopolis Christmas
|Tue
|Homodopolis
|7
|West Virginia Being Slammed By Jew Drugs
|Tue
|Chuckie Rosenboig
|4
|Jews and Heroin Peas and Carrots
|Tue
|Delano
|1
