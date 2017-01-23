Suspected shooter in Melbourne drive-by jailed Police say 32-year-old man carried out a brazen, daytime drive-by shooting Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2kjm9rN A 32-year-old Melbourne man remains held without bond after police charged him in connection with a daytime drive by shooting earlier this month. No one was injured in the shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.