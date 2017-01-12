Proposed Settlement Of Suit Against Cumulus For Overtime Wages Rejected By Judge

An attempted settlement between CUMULUS BROADCASTING LLC and former CUMULUS Top 40 WAOA /MELBOURNE, FL personality DAVID "TIMMY VEE" VICKERY in his lawsuit for overtime wages and bonuses has been shot down by a FLORIDA federal judge. The proposed settlement would have had the parties "agree to disagree" and walk away from the Fair Labor Standards Act claim with no monetary claim other than CUMULUS paying VICKERY $7,000 for his state law unpaid bonus claim and $3,000 for attorney's fees and costs; Judge KARLA SPAULDING denied the motion because the settlement was not attached to the motion in writing and because the motion did not establish the proposed settlement as reasonable for the plaintiff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.