Plug and Block Pipe of All Shapes and Sizes

Pipestoppers pipe plugs and stoppers from Huntingdon Fusion Techniques HFT are used for leak testing, weld purging, debris stopping and pipe freezing for repair or maintenance work in large oil and gas plants and refineries. Ideal for leak testing, weld purging, debris stopping and pipe freezing for repair or maintenance work in large oil and gas plants and refineries where plugs up to two meters in diameter are required to block open-ended pipework with leak tight seal, Pipestoppers pipe plugs and stoppers from Huntingdon Fusion Techniques HFT are also used in machining to prevent the ingress of machining fluid, machining swarf and miscellaneous metal pieces from entering pipework and systems beyond the work envelope.

