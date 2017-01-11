Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's left arm
James Dean was bitten by a loose pit bull while breaking up a dogfight at the Woodlake Village Apartments in Palm Bay. Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's left arm James Dean was bitten by a loose pit bull while breaking up a dogfight at the Woodlake Village Apartments in Palm Bay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|3 hr
|WMMB Clown
|6
|Bill Mick the Biggest Traitor in Brevard
|Wed
|OneUglyMuttMick
|3
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|Wed
|Richard Blumenthal
|80
|Florida Sheriffs Are In Business With the Pushers
|Wed
|Micky Cohen
|5
|The Jewish Mass Murderers of 9/11
|Wed
|Mick Silverstein
|3
|West Virginia Today
|Wed
|KKhike Eisenhower
|4
|West Virginia Being Slammed By Jew Drugs
|Tue
|indict NEUER
|8
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC