Photos: Homeslice the sea turtle gets an MRI
A green sea turtle named Homeslice gets an MRI scan at Health First Medical Group in Melbourne Saturday. The turtle, injured by a boat propeller, is being scanned to check on its healing progress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FIT Online Research Study - $45 For Participat...
|1 hr
|JBushFIT
|1
|Review: Lamplighter Village (Apr '10)
|Sun
|beachguy
|226
|Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's lef...
|Jan 28
|Trapper dean
|1
|LSD A Product of the Jews
|Jan 27
|wmmbdrugcop
|9
|Bill Micks Jewish Doctor Arrested
|Jan 26
|Call WMMB
|7
|New 9/11 White House Petition
|Jan 25
|Hellerstein
|5
|One in Five Jews are Gay
|Jan 25
|Richard Simmons
|10
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC