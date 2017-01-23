Photos: Arrest mugshots 1-22-17
Photos: Arrest mugshots 1-22-17 Carlos Delgado, 40, of Tampa, charges: Out-of-county arrest warrant. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2kjqWJI Louise Abbate, 35, of Melbourne, charges: Possess / use drug paraphernalia; possession of controlled substance without prescription; failure to appear - traffic non criminal .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New 9/11 White House Petition
|1 hr
|Hellerstein
|5
|One in Five Jews are Gay
|1 hr
|Richard Simmons
|10
|A Book Solving 9/11 Chapter 1
|1 hr
|Hellerstein
|5
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|Tue
|VeteransFor911Truth
|12
|Bill Micks Bagel Hole is Open
|Tue
|Bagel Box
|1
|Herman Rosenblats Very Touching Holohoax Story
|Mon
|Schlomo DeMedina
|2
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|Mon
|Misha the Wolfgirl
|82
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC