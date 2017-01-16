Photos: Arrest mugshots 1-16-17 Lemuel Gonzalez, 47, of Rockledge, charges: Failure to appear misdemeanor. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2k0FYYD Justin Bell, 34, of Palm Bay, charges: DUI with property damage; violation of probation on site; violation of probation misdemeanor; refuse to submit DUI test after license suspension; DUI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.