Northbound US 1 Closure at Hiawatha Street in Melbourne
Northbound US 1/N. Harbor City Boulevard at Hiawatha Street in Melbourne will be closed to thru traffic from 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, to 7 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. The closure will allow the contractor, Preferred Materials, Inc., to replace a cross drain under the three northbound lanes on N. Harbor City Boulevard.
