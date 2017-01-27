Northbound US 1 Closure at Hiawatha S...

Northbound US 1 Closure at Hiawatha Street in Melbourne

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Capital Soup

Northbound US 1/N. Harbor City Boulevard at Hiawatha Street in Melbourne will be closed to thru traffic from 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, to 7 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. The closure will allow the contractor, Preferred Materials, Inc., to replace a cross drain under the three northbound lanes on N. Harbor City Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Lamplighter Village (Apr '10) 20 hr beachguy 226
News Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's lef... Sat Trapper dean 1
LSD A Product of the Jews Jan 27 wmmbdrugcop 9
Bill Micks Jewish Doctor Arrested Jan 26 Call WMMB 7
New 9/11 White House Petition Jan 25 Hellerstein 5
One in Five Jews are Gay Jan 25 Richard Simmons 10
A Book Solving 9/11 Chapter 1 Jan 25 Hellerstein 5
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,396 • Total comments across all topics: 278,389,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC