New hotel, restaurants coming to Titusville in 2017
New hotel, restaurants coming to Titusville in 2017 New developments in Titusville include a new Marriott hotel, an apartment complex, Cumberland Farms and restaurants Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2jd7kGL A host of new developments are on the horizon for Titusville as the town continues to bounce back. Big job announcements highlighted Titusville's 2016, with Embraer, OneWeb, Blue Origin and Lockheed Martin all announcing expansion efforts that would positively affect the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mein Kampf Best Seller Again
|16 hr
|Piel
|3
|West Virginia Today
|16 hr
|Piel
|3
|West Virginia Being Slammed By Jew Drugs
|16 hr
|Piel
|6
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|Thu
|KHymie AutoMart
|78
|The Jewish Mass Murderers of 9/11
|Thu
|VeteransFor 911Truth
|1
|Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08)
|Wed
|Troysnanny
|94
|LSD A Product of the Jews
|Jan 4
|WMMB Clown
|8
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC