Melbourne fined almost $4K in raw sewage spill
Melbourne fined almost $4K in raw sewage spill Melbourne ordered to pay $3,950 by Jan. 31, as a penalty for Nov. 15 sewage spill during contstruction Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2it1OBZ A construction incident underneath the Eau Gallie River allowed raw sewage to spill into the waterway. 11-16-16 By Malcolm Denemark File photo, November 2016: A construction crew drilling just east of the Apollo bridge punctured a sewage line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Virginia Being Slammed By Jew Drugs
|1 hr
|Juan Marrano
|9
|The Jewish Gas Chamber Hoax
|2 hr
|Aponi
|1
|Holohoax Memorial Day
|2 hr
|Piel
|1
|How Jews Destroyed Detroit
|Sun
|Purple Gang
|1
|Gallery: Five developments that could change Me...
|Sun
|Geraldo
|1
|The Organized Kosher Extortion in Your Supermarket (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Kosha Nostra
|17
|Latest Jew Ponzi Scheme Bill Mick Absent
|Sun
|Notsee Media
|3
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC