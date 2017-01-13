Melbourne fined almost $4K in raw sew...

Melbourne fined almost $4K in raw sewage spill

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Florida Today

Melbourne fined almost $4K in raw sewage spill Melbourne ordered to pay $3,950 by Jan. 31, as a penalty for Nov. 15 sewage spill during contstruction Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2it1OBZ A construction incident underneath the Eau Gallie River allowed raw sewage to spill into the waterway. 11-16-16 By Malcolm Denemark File photo, November 2016: A construction crew drilling just east of the Apollo bridge punctured a sewage line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
West Virginia Being Slammed By Jew Drugs 1 hr Juan Marrano 9
The Jewish Gas Chamber Hoax 2 hr Aponi 1
Holohoax Memorial Day 2 hr Piel 1
How Jews Destroyed Detroit Sun Purple Gang 1
News Gallery: Five developments that could change Me... Sun Geraldo 1
The Organized Kosher Extortion in Your Supermarket (Jun '16) Sun Kosha Nostra 17
Latest Jew Ponzi Scheme Bill Mick Absent Sun Notsee Media 3
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. General Motors
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,027 • Total comments across all topics: 277,988,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC