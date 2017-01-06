Melbourne boards support Highline apa...

Melbourne boards support Highline apartment complex

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Florida Today

Melbourne boards support Highline apartment complex The proposed Highline project has grown into an eight-story, 96-foot building with 171 apartments in downtown Melbourne. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2jc9dDl This artist's rendering depicts the eight-story Highline development at the old Melbourne High site, as seen from New Haven Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mein Kampf Best Seller Again 13 hr Piel 3
West Virginia Today 13 hr Piel 3
West Virginia Being Slammed By Jew Drugs 13 hr Piel 6
Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16) Thu KHymie AutoMart 78
The Jewish Mass Murderers of 9/11 Thu VeteransFor 911Truth 1
News Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08) Wed Troysnanny 94
LSD A Product of the Jews Jan 4 WMMB Clown 8
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,787 • Total comments across all topics: 277,686,234

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC