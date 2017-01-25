Man, upset at Melbourne roomie's 'living habits' booked on attempted murder A Melbourne man was booked into the Brevard County Jail on charges he stabbed his roommate Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2jpFJF0 A 62-year-old Melbourne man who called authorities overnight to confess a murder instead faces multiple charges after officers arrived at his home and found his roommate bleeding heavily with multiple stab wounds. The victim, who was alive when officers arrived at the home, was rushed to Holmes Regional Medical Center.

