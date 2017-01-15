Man shot during walk in Melbourne
Man shot during walk in Melbourne Man said he was shot in the arm during a morning stroll in north Melbourne Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2iAbaMy Melbourne police continue to investigate a man's claims he was shot and wounded while taking a stroll along a major roadway early Sunday. The shooting was reported to police after the unidentified man turned up at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne with a gunshot injury to the left arm, police reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gallery: Five developments that could change Me...
|38 min
|Geraldo
|1
|The Organized Kosher Extortion in Your Supermarket (Jun '16)
|40 min
|Kosha Nostra
|17
|Latest Jew Ponzi Scheme Bill Mick Absent
|42 min
|Notsee Media
|3
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|Jan 12
|WMMB Clown
|6
|Bill Mick the Biggest Traitor in Brevard
|Jan 11
|OneUglyMuttMick
|3
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|Jan 11
|Richard Blumenthal
|80
|Florida Sheriffs Are In Business With the Pushers
|Jan 11
|Micky Cohen
|5
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC