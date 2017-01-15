Man shot during walk in Melbourne Man said he was shot in the arm during a morning stroll in north Melbourne Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2iAbaMy Melbourne police continue to investigate a man's claims he was shot and wounded while taking a stroll along a major roadway early Sunday. The shooting was reported to police after the unidentified man turned up at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne with a gunshot injury to the left arm, police reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.