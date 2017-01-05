Local Sears escape latest closures
Local Sears escape latest closures It looks like the local Sears operations are staying open for now Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2hWZrXV Sears is closing 42 stores across the United States but the Titusville, Merritt Square Mall and Melbourne stores are staying open. TITUSVILLE As major retailers continue to shed stores in 2017, it looks like the local Sears operations are staying open for now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Virginia Being Slammed By Jew Drugs
|8 hr
|Chuckie Rosenberg
|5
|West Virginia Today
|8 hr
|Micklejewsky
|2
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|8 hr
|KHymie AutoMart
|78
|The Jewish Mass Murderers of 9/11
|8 hr
|VeteransFor 911Truth
|1
|Mein Kampf Best Seller Again
|8 hr
|Adolf
|2
|Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08)
|15 hr
|Troysnanny
|94
|LSD A Product of the Jews
|Wed
|WMMB Clown
|8
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC